Speaker of the State Duma Volodin said that more than 25 thousand Russian women gave birth abroad for citizenship

February 15, 2023, 09:23 – BLiTZ – News In 2022, more than 25,000 Russian women left for Argentina, the United States and other countries to have children abroad in order to obtain citizenship. This was announced by the speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin in the Telegram channel.

According to him, women draw up maternity capital and benefits in Russia. The speaker of the Duma asked other residents of the country if such Russians were doing the right thing. He gave three answers.

On February 14, mass checks began in Argentina due to the increased interest of pregnant Russian women for childbirth in the summer of 2022. The national director of the Argentine migration service, Florencia Carignano, said that more than 350 pregnant Russian citizens were interviewed.

According to the results of the survey, “absolutely all” Russian women claimed to have used the services of special consultants and agencies offering assistance in obtaining Argentine citizenship and residence permits.

Prior to this, she said that pregnant women are being lured into the country by fraudulent offerings of travel packages for childbirth.

Russian women come to the South American country in late pregnancy. They pay significant sums to criminal organizations so that after giving birth in Argentina, their children receive local citizenship.

Earlier, Russian dentists complained about the lack of a number of popular foreign drugs and materials. It is reported by RBC.

Read more in the BLiTZ article.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

