Special CBI team will investigate Manipur violence, Naga legislators warned

New Delhi : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the violence that broke out in the northeastern state of Manipur since May 3. According to media reports, the CBI has constituted an SIT headed by an officer of the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) to investigate six cases of violence handed over by the Manipur government. Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to the northeastern state, had announced a CBI probe into six FIRs related to the Manipur violence. Of these, five FIRs are related to criminal conspiracy and one FIR is related to general conspiracy.

CBI took over the investigation

Officials said that acting on the cases handed over by the Manipur government through the Centre, the CBI formed the SIT and took over the investigation. Violent clashes broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status in Manipur. So far, about 100 people have died in this violence and more than 300 people have been injured.

Autonomous councils should not be tampered with: Naga MLA

On the other hand, there is also news that Naga legislators of Manipur have said on Friday that the existing Autonomous Councils for Naga areas should not be tampered with in an attempt to reach any solution regarding the state. On June 7, 10 Naga MLAs reached here after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Manipur Water Resources, Relief and Disaster Management Minister Awangbo Newmai said that we have not made any demand to the Center but in case of any arrangement (to create new administrative areas as per the demands of the Kuki community) the Naga areas have not been touched Should go, because it will create more problems.

Naga people should be consulted: Awangbo Newmai

Talking to the media at Chumukedima, about 16 km from Dimapur, Manipur Water Resources Minister Awangbo Newmai said he has urged Amit Shah that the Naga people should be consulted as they are part of the ongoing peace process with the Center . He said the government has assured the delegation that the Kuki, Meitei and Naga, the three major communities in Manipur, will be consulted and a consensus will be built before arriving at any plan.

Naga community is against any struggle

Awangbo Newmai said that Nagas are peace-loving people and we are against any kind of conflict. We also do not want our neighbors to get involved in the conflict. As MLA, we are trying our best to bring about an understanding between the two communities so that normalcy can be restored in the state.