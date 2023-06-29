'Special facility fee' will now be charged in the cities of UP, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided for this reason...

Lucknow: In order to take advantage of other special facilities including infrastructure development in big cities of UP, people will have to loose more pockets. For this, a special facility fee will be charged from them. This decision of the Yogi Adityanath government will affect the people of cities with metro and other facilities.

With this decision of the UP government, Metro, Rapid Rail Transit System i.e. RRTS will be started in the cities. For special facilities like stadium, river front development, large mega projects and large parks, new allottees will be charged ‘special amenity fee’. Apart from this, it has been decided to collect ‘Urban use charges’ from the respective plot owners in lieu of automatically upgraded land use in the new master plan.

In view of this decision, the Yogi Adityanath government has approved the Uttar Pradesh Town Planning and Development Act-1973 (Amendment) Ordinance-2023. In fact, important changes have been made in the Uttar Pradesh City Planning and Development Act-1973 keeping in view the requirements of the present times.

Presently master plan of 59 cities is being prepared in the state. At present, the land use of illegal constructions coming in the master plan is also upgraded without any fee. This causes financial loss to the authorities. Keeping this problem in mind, a provision has been made for urban land use charges.

Till now only facilities like roads, sewer lines, electricity supply and water supply were included in the definition of development fee in the state. Now its scope has been extended and mega projects including metro, RRTS, stadium, river front have also been included in it. It has been defined as a ‘special amenity’ in the amended Act.

According to the state government, at present master plan of 59 cities is being prepared. Soon the people living here will get new facilities through various big projects along with the existing facilities. Along with this, they will be charged as a special amenity.