Special focus on PMFME in Bihar, more applications than target in industrially backward districts

Patna. In the PM Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, remote and industrially backward districts of Bihar are performing well. In the financial year 2023-24, a target has been set to provide benefits to 15 thousand people under this scheme. Till the first quarter of the current financial year (till June 19), about five thousand applications have been received. However, the approval rate of banks is still slow. In the last financial year, 3200 people of the state were given financial assistance under this scheme.

Scheme launched with the aim of promoting micro enterprises

This scheme has been launched with the aim of promoting the competitiveness of the existing private micro enterprises in the unorganized sector of the food processing industry. According to the information, in the current financial year, most of the districts have received much less applications than the target. In Supaul, Bhojpur, Araria, Patna, East Champaran, Begusarai, Aurangabad, Muzaffarpur, Khagaria and Purnia, applications have been received for much less projects than the target.

top ten districts

District – Target – Projects sent to the bank – Projects approved by the bank – Amount distributed among so many projects

Gopalganj – 207 – 434 – 35 – 29

Nawada – 149 – 181 – 24 – 21

Sheikhpura – 83 – 102 – 22 – 15

Shivhar – 74 – 135 – 10 – 2

Sitamarhi – 234 – 556 – 30 – 9

Arwal – 85 – 63 – 10 – 8

Siwan – 266 – 463 – 36 – 31

West Champaran – 264 – 331 – 28 – 8

Munger – 170 – 168 – 18 – 10

Madhubani – 307 – 352 – 27 – 10

Multi-storey hotel and market complex will be built on Zilla Parishad land in Bihar, know in which districts it will be constructed

special facts

PMFME food processing units like Mini Rice Mill, Flour Mill, Pickle Unit, Papad Unit, Makhana Unit, Noodle/Pasta Unit etc. are given more importance. Technical assistance is also provided in this scheme. Scheme like one district-one product is also implemented. In this scheme, a grant of up to 35 percent of the total project is given. It is paid in easy installments.