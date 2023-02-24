Special forces from the Russian Federation took the entire podium at the competitions “UAE SWAT Challenge-2023”

Russian special forces on Defender of the Fatherland Day, February 23, took the entire podium at the international competitions of special forces units “UAE SWAT Challenge-2023”, held in Dubai. This was reported in the press service of the National Guard.

Competitions are held from 20 to 24 February. This is an unofficial world championship among the special forces of power structures, during which the security forces perform various tactical tasks. This year 57 teams from 28 countries take part in the competition. RF is represented by 3 teams.

“On February 23, on Defender of the Fatherland Day, during the fourth stage, teams from Russia occupied the entire podium. The special purpose center “Vityaz” of the Russian Guard is in first place, “Akhmat” of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Chechen Republic is in second place, and SOBR of the Russian Guard is in third place.

It is noted that in the overall standings, teams from the Russian Federation also show good results: “Akhmat” of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Chechen Republic – the first, the SOBR of the Russian Guard – the fourth, the TsSN “Vityaz” of the Russian Guard – the 20th.

“Today there were especially many fire missions. Two snipers fired at targets at a distance of 300 meters, and a three-man assault team hit more than 30 targets in total. All employees also performed high-altitude training exercises, ”the National Guard emphasized.

The law enforcement agency also reported that on February 24, which will be the final day of the competition, the special forces will have to overcome the sports obstacle course in the shortest possible time.

On February 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russians on Defender of the Fatherland Day. In particular, the Russian leader expressed gratitude to the veterans who defeated Nazism and defended the freedom and independence of their homeland. At the same time, he noted that the current generation of soldiers and officers of Russia preserves and enhances the military traditions of their grandfathers and great-grandfathers.