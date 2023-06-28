Special Olympics World Games: India created history by winning 202 medals in Berlin, PM Modi congratulated the athletes

Special Olympics World Games 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the Indian contingent for winning a record number of medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 in Berlin. PM Modi said congratulations to our incredible athletes who represented India at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin and won 202 medals including 76 gold. Let us tell you that the Berlin Games 2023 has come to an end. This time the Indian players performed brilliantly and put a record 202 medals in India’s bag.

PM Modi congratulated

India has created history by winning 202 medals in Berlin. India won a total of 76 gold, 75 silver and 51 bronze medals in the Special Olympics World Games 2023. Congratulating the players on this, Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter, ‘Congratulations to our incredible athletes who represented India at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin and won 202 medals including 76 gold medals. In their success, we celebrate the spirit of inclusivity and applaud the tenacity of these remarkable athletes.’

Congratulations to our incredible athletes who represented India at the Special Olympics Summer Games in Berlin and won 202 medals including 76 Gold Medals. In their success, we celebrate the spirit of inclusivity and applaud the perseverance of these remarkable athletes.

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2023

