Special Olympics World Games: Indian team creates history in Berlin, wins record 202 medals

Berlin, 26 June (HS). The Special Olympics World Games 2023 concluded here today. India ended its campaign at the Games with a record 202 medals (76 gold, 75 silver and 51 bronze), with the last medal coming from the athletics track. Indian athletes won six medals (2 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze) in track events.

The highlights were undoubtedly gold medalists Aanchal Goyal (400m, Level B Women) and Ravimathi Arumugam (400m, Level C Women), who produced stellar performances to finish on top of the podium. Saket Kundu, who had earlier won a silver in Mini Javelin Level B, also won a bronze in Level B 400m.

On the performance of the Indian contingent at the Berlin Games, Dr. Mallika Nada, President, Special Olympics India, said, “A large number of our athletes have faced various forms of social discrimination, and have been treated as non-functioning members of society in various spheres. considered as. This is an outmoded idea, and wrong. Their performance in the field of play proves that they are capable of great might, or strength, speed, concentration, and discipline. And I hope this opens the eyes of people outside and proves that we need to expand this movement and make it more inclusive.”

The Games concluded with a ceremony at the Brandenburg Gate, in which members of each team were invited onto a stage to represent the spirit of unity and the importance of the Special Olympic Movement.