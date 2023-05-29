Special on Hindi Journalism Day: Role of Hindi journalism in creation of separate Jharkhand state

Hindi Patrakarita Diwas: In liberating India from the shackles of slavery hindi journalism had an important role. Similarly, Hindi journalism played an important role in the formation of the state of Jharkhand, which came into existence on November 15, 2000 after being separated from Bihar. The demand for Abua Raj started happening from the beginning of the 20th century itself. But, this demand never found a place in the media.

The magazine ‘Ghar Bandhu’ first published the news of the demand for a separate Jharkhand state.

Jharkhand’s senior journalist Anuj Kumar Sinha says that for the first time in the year 1912, the missionary’s magazine ‘home brother’ The news of those demanding the creation of Jharkhand was published. At that time the Simon Commission team was on a tour of this area. ‘Chhotanagpur Unnati Samaj’ had submitted a memorandum regarding the demand for a separate state. For the first time its news appeared in ‘Ghar Bandhu’.

Adivasi Mahasabha brings out ‘Adivasi’ magazine

Chotanagpur Unnati Samaj later became Adivasi Mahasabha and this Adivasi Mahasabha transformed into Jharkhand Party. Adivasi Mahasabha brought out a magazine. Named – Adivasi. Raisaheb Bandi Oraon and Julesh Tigga became joint editors of this magazine. The news related to Jharkhand’s demand was prominently published in this magazine.

Editor of ‘Adivasi’ magazine had to go to jail

When a poem was published in ‘Adivasi’ magazine, action was taken against its editors. Raisaheb Bandi Oraon apologized and was saved from action, but Julesh Tigga refused to apologise. As a result, he had to go to jail. Probably the year was 1939, when for the first time a person went to jail for a separate Jharkhand. Later ‘Adivasi’ magazine was closed.

Jaipal Singh Munda started the publication of ‘Adivasi Sakam’

When Jaipal Singh Munda of Marang Gomke took over the command of the Jharkhand Party, he also brought out a magazine. The name of this magazine was Adivasi Sakam. This magazine also could not run for long and was closed soon. Those agitating for Jharkhand started bringing out different magazines.

NE Horo had brought out ‘Jharkhand Times’

Julius Baig brought out a magazine. Then NE Horo, the founding member of the Jharkhand Party, started bringing out ‘Jharkhand Times’. Bhubaneshwar Anuj brought out ‘Chhotanagpur Sandesh’, then the publication of ‘Singhbhoomi Ekta’ started from Chakradharpur. Later AJSU was formed and started publishing ‘Jharkhand Khabar’. A magazine named ‘Jharkhand Darshan’ also came out.

Ranchi Express started publication in 1963

The process of publication and closure of newspapers and magazines continued. Meanwhile, the publication of Ranchi Express started in the year 1963. This weekly newspaper started being published as a daily newspaper in the year 1976. But, even in this newspaper, those agitating for Jharkhand did not get a place.

Prabhat Khabar started in 1984

In the year 1984, Prabhat Khabar and Aaj newspaper started being published from Ranchi. Both these newspapers started giving place to the voice of separate Jharkhand movement. In the year 1988, the Bharatiya Janata Party also supported a separate state. When the BJP announced its support to the movement, news related to the movement started appearing in the Ranchi Express as well.

Prabhat Khabar openly supported the Jharkhand movement

After the year 1989, Prabhat Khabar started openly supporting the ongoing movement for the formation of a separate Jharkhand state. If we say that after 1989, Prabhat Khabar focused on the formation of a separate Jharkhand state, then it would not be an exaggeration.

Prabhat Khabar played an important role in creating public opinion

Prabhat Khabar campaigned together with intellectuals and political people demanding a separate Jharkhand. The articles of people like Ramdayal Munda, BP Kesari and Amar Kumar Singh were continuously given place in the newspaper. Started creating public opinion. Every voice of the movement was given a place in the newspaper.

In this way, space started getting in national newspapers and magazines.

Gradually, news related to the Jharkhand movement started appearing in the newspapers published from Patna. Even in Dinman, Sunday and Dharmayug, the news of the movement related to the demand for making Jharkhand a separate state started being published. When the agitators organized events in Delhi, the national newspapers also covered them.

Today all the big Hindi dailies of the country are being published from Ranchi.

Eventually the Bihar government was forced to approve the formation of a separate Jharkhand state. Hindi journalism realized its power at a time when no national newspaper was published from Jharkhand. Today all the best selling Hindi dailies in the country are being published from the capital Ranchi.

‘Hindi Journalism Day’ is celebrated on the foundation day of “Udant Martand”.

Please tell that on 30 May 1826, India’s first Hindi newspaper was published. The name was – Udanta Martand. Means the rising sun. The foundation day of this newspaper is celebrated every year as ‘Hindi Journalism Day’. Just as Udanta Martand could not be published for a long time, in the same way many newspapers and magazines published from Jharkhand could not run for a long time.