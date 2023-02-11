Special operation in Ukraine: the main thing by February 10

Voronezh News continues to follow the main news about the special operation in Ukraine. We have collected the most up-to-date information in the country, the world and in our region.

Operational reports

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, in the Kupyansk direction, as a result of offensive actions by units of the “Western” group of troops, the settlement of Dvurechnoye, Kharkov region, was completely liberated. During the day, army aviation strikes, artillery fire defeated the manpower and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Novoselovskoye LPR, Gryanikovka and Berestovoe in the Kharkov region. The losses of the enemy in this direction amounted to more than 70 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 vehicles, the US-made M777 artillery system and the D-30 howitzer.

In the Krasno-Limansky direction, operational-tactical and army aviation, artillery fire of the “Center” group of forces defeated the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova, Chervonopopovka and Stelmahovka of the LPR. Up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 armored combat vehicles, a D-20 howitzer, a Grad multiple launch rocket launcher, and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar were destroyed. In addition, an ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed near the village of Borovaya, Kharkiv region.

Up to 125 Ukrainian military personnel, 2 tanks, 3 armored combat vehicles, 5 vehicles, a D-30 howitzer and a multiple launch rocket launcher combat vehicle were destroyed in the Donetsk direction during the offensive operations of the “Southern” group of troops, air strikes and artillery fire “Grad”. Also, 2 warehouses of ammunition and rocket and artillery weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed in the areas of the settlements of Slavyansk and Avdeevka of the DPR.

In the South-Donetsk direction, operational-tactical aviation and artillery of the Vostok group of troops inflicted a complex fire defeat on manpower and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Prechistovka and Vugledar DPR. Enemy losses per day in this direction amounted to more than 60 Ukrainian servicemen, a tank, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 4 pickup trucks, 3 US-made M777 artillery systems, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, and a D-20 howitzer. In addition, 2 ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed near the settlement of Ugledar.

In the Kherson direction, as a result of fire damage to manpower and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, an MSTA-B howitzer and 2 D-30 howitzers were destroyed per day. Also, an ammunition depot was destroyed near the village of Vyshetarasovka, Dnepropetrovsk region.

Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile forces and artillery of groups of troops of the RF Armed Forces defeated 89 enemy artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 122 districts in a day. The command post of the 93rd Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was hit near the village of Artemovsk in the DPR. In addition, in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Druzhelyubovka, Zaporozhye region, a warehouse of missile and artillery weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed.

Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force near the village of Ternivka, Zaporozhye region. Air defense systems shot down 14 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system per day, and also destroyed 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of the settlements of Dobrolyubovka, Kharkiv region, Zhovtneve, Chervonaya Dibrova, Golikovo, LPR, Krasnogorovka, DPR, and Novoprokofievka, Zaporozhye region.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed: 384 aircraft, 207 helicopters, 3,069 unmanned aerial vehicles, 403 anti-aircraft missile systems, 7,812 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,014 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 4,046 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 8313 units of special military vehicles.

Russia and the world

The large-scale air raid, which lasted about two and a half hours, was canceled throughout Ukraine, according to the online map data of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The Kremlin does not know what allegedly intercepted “plan to destabilize” the situation in Moldova, Vladimir Zelensky was talking about, said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Vienna directly threatens Austrian business, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

US President Joe Biden, absent-mindedly, can start a third world war, said Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian troops fired five 155-millimeter projectiles at the Petrovsky district of Donetsk, the DPR office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) said on Friday.

The prospects for an unimpeded extension of the “grain deal” will depend on whether progress is equal in the implementation of both of its components, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Information about the possible transfer of long-range missiles by Great Britain to Kyiv for strikes on the Crimea indicates the rapid fascisization of European countries, Ekaterina Altabayeva, a senator from Sevastopol, told RIA Novosti.

Igor Zhovkva, deputy head of Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, said that Ukraine had almost no ammunition left.

The Ukrainian authorities are mobilizing minors and women, said Jan Gagin, adviser to the acting head of the DPR.

Recall that the formation of the UAV squadron of twice Hero of the Soviet Union Boris Safonov continues. According to volunteers, part of the equipment has already been transferred to the special operation zone. However, fundraising does not stop.

When transferring funds, indicate the word “Charity”. This will help to avoid blocking the account or quickly resolve the issue of unblocking it.

Funds for the purchase of equipment can be transferred as individuals using Sberbank card number No. 2202 2023 9685 4824

For legal entities:

Beneficiary: ZOTOV ALEXEY VIKTOROVICH

Account number: 40817810966005642708

Beneficiary’s bank: TULA BRANCH N8604 PJSC SBERBANK

BIC: 047003608

Corr. account: 30101810300000000608

TIN: 7707083893

Gearbox: 710702001

SWIFT code: SABRRUMM

This account is specially created for fundraising.

In the Voronezh region

Mobilized from several districts of the Voronezh region recorded a video for fellow countrymen thanking them for their support and humanitarian assistance. The video was provided by the administration of the Khokholsky district, RIA Voronezh writes on Friday, February 10. In the video, the servicemen held a “roll call”: Khokholsky, Buturlinovsky, Talovsky, Nizhnedevitsky, Povorinsky and other districts.

Voronezh residents were invited to a photo exhibition as part of the Hero’s Wife project, the head of the local branch of the Women’s Council said. An exhibition of photographs will be held from 15 to 22 February at the Architect’s House. The project is designed to show the wives of the fighters who take part in the special operation. To do this, women were invited to a photo shoot in their husbands’ jackets and asked to tell, for example, about their family. Other touching stories from the spouses of servicemen were also accepted: in the form of a letter, wishes for men to go to the front, etc. It all depends on what exactly the participant of the project wants to tell.

Governor of the Voronezh Region Alexander Gusev received a letter of gratitude for the help in the special operation to the fighters from the Chechen Republic. The head of the region announced this on his Telegram channel.

In a letter, the head of the Chechen Interior Ministry, Ruslan Alkhanov, thanks the Voronezh company “Russian Field” for humanitarian assistance to Akhmat fighters and local police officers stationed in the Lisichansk region. A company from our region sent 2.5 tons of humanitarian cargo to the NMD zone, including both food and clothing items – thermal underwear and socks. One lamb meat was transferred to 700 kg of lamb.

Gusev was thanked for coordinating the action, and the company for the assistance provided. Alkhanov, in turn, expressed hope for further cooperation with the region.

In the Voronezh region, they are looking for a 42-year-old military man who left the military unit without permission. Baza reports. On February 8, Aleksey from St. Petersburg left the military unit stationed in the LPR, taking with him an AK-47 assault rifle with ammunition. He told his colleagues that he was going home, and the route was laid through the Rostov region. They are also looking for a mobilized person in the Belgorod region, as the telegram channel clarifies.

