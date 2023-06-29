Special prayers were offered for peace and prosperity in mosques across the country.

New Delhi, 29 June (His). Eid-ul-Azha, the second big festival of Muslims, is being celebrated across the country on Thursday with full devotion and devotion. Muslims have offered special Eid prayers at 6 am in the capital’s historic Shahjahani Jama Masjid. Shahi Imam Syed Ahmad Bukhari offered prayers here. Imam Dr. Mufti Mukarram Ahmed offered Namaz in Fatehpuri, the second biggest Shahi Masjid of Delhi. Apart from this, Eid prayers were also offered in mosques in Muslim-majority areas of the capital. On this occasion, special prayers were offered in the mosques for peace and prosperity in the country.

Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari, while addressing the Muslims before offering prayers at Jama Masjid, said that Eid-ul-Azha is a festival of sacrifice and renunciation. That’s why we should celebrate it respecting the sentiments of our neighbors especially Hindu brothers. While sacrificing animals, we should take special care of our neighbors. Special arrangements should be made for cleanliness after the sacrifice. Sacrifice should not be done openly on the streets, roads etc. If a neighbor refuses to perform the sacrifice, then following his advice, one should go to the houses of his relatives etc. and perform the sacrifice. One should not get involved with anyone without any reason. Emphasis should be laid on maintaining peace and harmony. On this occasion, he also made a special prayer to Allah for peace and peace in the world including India.

Similarly, in Shahi Jama Masjid Fatehpuri, Imam Dr. Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, in his address before Namaz, appealed to the Muslims to celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Azha with restraint and peace. He said that Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated every year to refresh the memory of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim sacrificing his son Hazrat Ismail in the path of Allah. Allah had asked Hazrat Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in a dream, which he did, but Allah sent the angel Jibraeel on the last occasion to sacrifice a dumba (special animal) instead of his son. Was.