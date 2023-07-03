Special train will open tomorrow from Dhanbad to Chennai’s Tambaram, know time table

Due to the continuous increase in the number of passengers traveling in general class, a special train is being run by the Railways with ordinary class coaches. After running the special train with general coach from Dhanbad to Chennai Central on June 27, the special train with general coach will leave from Dhanbad for Tambaram on July 4.

On June 30, a special train left from Tambaram to Dhanbad. Special train is running from both the sides via Gomoh, Gaya and Jabalpur. This train has 13 general coaches, three chair cars and two luggage coaches. 06077 Tambaram – Dhanbad special train will leave Tambaram at 10:00 pm on 30th June. Chennai Egmore, Gudur, Nellar, Tenali, Guntur, Secunderabad, Nizamabad,

Hujar Sahib will reach Dhanbad at 5.30 am on July 3 via Nanded, Akola, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Maihar, Katni, Satna, PDDU, Sasaram, Dehri Onson, Gaya, Koderma and Gomo. 06078 Dhanbad -Tambaram special train will leave Dhanbad at 3:35 pm on July 4. It will reach Tambaram at 10:00 pm on July 6 via Gomoh, Gaya and Jabalpur.

Dhanbad Railway Board parliamentary committee meeting on 7th



The meeting of the parliamentary committee of Dhanbad Railway Division will be held on July 7. Former Central Railway General Manager Anupam Sharma will be present in the meeting to be held in the auditorium of the DRM office. In this the MPs will keep their demands. We will also inquire about the progress made on the old demands. MPs from the parliamentary constituency of Dhanbad Railway Division spread over Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh including MP Pashupati Nath Singh have been called in the meeting.

In the meeting, the prepared plan to make Dhanbad railway station world-class will be kept. Along with this, preparations will also be kept till now to make 15 stations including Katras, Gomoh as model stations. The master plan prepared for the development of Dhanbad station will also be kept. Changes due to this will be informed.