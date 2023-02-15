Specialists began lining the bowl of the musical fountain in the Tsaritsyno reserve

Specialists of the urban economy complex have begun work on facing the bowl of the light-dynamic fountain in the park of the Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve. This was announced on February 15 by the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Housing and Communal Services and Improvement Petr Biryukov.

“The project provides for a whole range of works: we will completely replace all internal systems, including acoustic, control, electricity and water supply, we will update the appearance of the structure,” Biryukov said. on the portal mayor of the capital.

In order to line the fountain bowl, the restorers will have to replace 2.7 thousand square meters. m of granite. It is assumed that after the overhaul is completed, the quality of the fountain will be different: new equipment and communications will add brightness to the colors, as well as a variety of jet and sound effects, which will allow you to create an unlimited number of artistic compositions.

The repair of one of the main attractions of the reserve is planned to be completed in the spring of 2023, by the opening of the new season of fountains.

Prior to that, on January 23, Biryukov announced that a major overhaul of a musical light-dynamic fountain would be carried out in the park of the Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve in the south of Moscow. The fountain was launched in 2007, when the park was opened after a large-scale reconstruction. In the course of operation in recent years, destruction of the coating of the parapets and bowls has appeared. In addition, it is necessary to replace pumps and other equipment, he pointed out.

