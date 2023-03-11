Spiegel: In Germany, the attempt to create a National Security Council failed due to differences between Burbock and Scholz

March 11 - BLiTZ. In Germany, an attempt to create a National Security Council failed due to disagreements related to the leadership of the organization and its work. It is reported by Gazeta.Ru with reference to Der Spiegel.

It is noted that several months of negotiations between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock ended in simple disagreements that postponed the project for some time.

According to the publication, Burbock does not want to give part of the authority to Scholz’s office, which, in her opinion, is already too busy making difficult decisions, and the chancellor’s office, in turn, is against the fact that the National Security Council is subordinate to the Foreign Ministry, since the department will be able to make decisions independently.

The publication noted that Annalena Burbock's party fears for the existence and political role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the country.