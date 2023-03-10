Spiegel reveals details about yacht likely linked to Nord Stream explosion

March 10 - BLiTZ. Previously unknown details of the terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines have become known. According to the German publication Spiegel, during the investigation, one detail became known - before the explosions occurred, a sailing yacht with the name "Andromeda" was seen in the tragedy area.

Investigators now believe that it was on this yacht that explosive devices were transported. The investigators also learned that the port of the yacht’s mine is Brege, located on the island of Rügen. The second detail was that the yacht started its journey to its destination from the port of Rostock-Warnemünde.

Explosions on gas pipelines occurred on September 26 last year. At the end of January of this year, the investigation of the case moved forward.

EU Still Fails to Find and Freeze Russian Assets March 10, 2023 at 02:28