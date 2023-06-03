Spit on the ground in the name of Eknath Shinde’s son? Sanjay Raut’s action created a ruckus in Maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray (UBT) faction MP Sanjay Raut He is always in headlines for his statements. This time also he did such an act that after that he has come into limelight. Not only this, due to Raut’s action, a fierce battle has also started in the politics of Maharashtra. The possibility of a rift in the Mahavikas Aghadi has increased.

what is the matter

Actually, Sanjay Raut was holding a press conference at his residence on Friday as usual. At the same time, the journalist asked questions about Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his son MP Shrikant Shinde. On hearing the question, Sanjay Raut first allegedly spit on the ground, then replied. Now this act of his has raised the political temperature in Maharashtra. After the controversy escalated, when Raut was asked about this, instead of accepting his mistake, he instead asked the journalist, is there a ban on spitting. He further said, spitting to show protest is the culture of Maharashtra.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar gave advice, then Sanjay Raut retaliated

NCP Neza Ajit Pawar When the question was asked about Sanjay Raut’s actions, he gave advice to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. Ajit Dada said, Maharashtra has a culture. There is tradition and history. He further said, Yashwant Chavan has given us political culture, which should be followed by all. When Sanjay Raut was asked on this advice of Ajit Pawar, he retaliated against the NCP leader. Raut said, it is better to spit than to urinate in the dam. He further said, the one who burns, only he comes to know. In fact, in 2013, Ajit Pawar had made fun of the drought-hit farmers and said that when there is no water in the dam, then why give water by urinating.

