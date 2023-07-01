Split in NDA on Uniform Civil Code? Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said this

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) has put the issue of Uniform Civil Code i.e. UCC in front of the country. Continuous feedback is coming out on this. Confusion is visible not only among the opposition parties but also among the allies of the BJP regarding the matter. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has told it against the idea of ​​India. The National People’s Party (NPP) supremo spoke to the media regarding the matter and said that diversity is India’s strength and his party feels that the UCC in its current form will go against the idea.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the Northeast has got a unique culture and society. This society wants to remain like this. However, the NPP chief said that knowing something about the ground reality of the UCC draft, it was too early to reach any decision. Noting that Meghalaya has a matriarchal society and the Northeast has diverse cultures, he insisted that these cannot be changed.

He said the NPP feels that the UCC will go against the idea of ​​India being a diverse nation, in which diversity is our strength and identity. Here, Goa CM Pramod Sawant has said that Uniform Civil Code is important for women empowerment and gender quality. Many parties are doing politics on UCC. It means that they do not want women empowerment and sexual quality. UCC is not based on caste and religion. It should be implemented in the country soon.

#WATCH , On Uniform Civil Code, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal says "Firstly Prime Minister should inform the country what is the proposal for UCC and on what issues does he want uniformity. Until a proposal is put forward, there is no need for a debate (on UCC). Uttarakhand’s… pic.twitter.com/pmswIgEBkD

— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023



What did Kapil Sibal say

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has given his opinion on Uniform Civil Code. He said that first of all Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tell the country what is the proposal for UCC and on what issues he wants uniformity. There is no need for a debate until a resolution comes to the fore.

#WATCH , On Uniform Civil Code, MoS MEA V Muraleedharan, says "Kerala CM is trying to divide the people on communal lines. He should desist from such moves, UCC is something that the Courts have been asking for and UCC is for the welfare of every citizen of the country. The… pic.twitter.com/Yl6cQe9VzI

— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023



UCC for the welfare of every citizen

On Uniform Civil Code, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the Chief Minister of Kerala is trying to divide people on communal lines. They should avoid such steps, UCC is something which is being demanded by the courts and UCC is for the welfare of every citizen.