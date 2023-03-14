News

Sportbox.ru: Norwegian skiers rake in money with a shovel while Russian athletes can’t race

By Desk Blitz
ООО «СДК» 
                        March 14 - BLiTZ.  Russian skiers are still restricted from participating in international competitions.  There are many interested in what is happening.  Edition  <a rel="nofollow noopener" href="https://news.sportbox.ru/Vidy_sporta/cross_country/spbnews_NI1828103_Bez_Rossii_norvezhskije_lyzhniki_grebut_dengi_lopatoj_Tolko_posmotrite_na_eti_cifry" target="_blank">Sportbox.ru</a> writes that for many athletes the golden time has come.  Now they have a chance to occupy those places that they could not dream of before. 







                        The IOC officially responded to the UK's demand to prevent Russians and Belarusians from participating in the 2024 Olympics March 13, 2023 at 17:57

It is noted that the balance of power in skiing has changed dramatically, since the absence of Russia has allowed many to climb a number of steps higher. Recall that Russian athletes have always been in the lead in this direction.

Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes
Trending
Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes

In addition, the decrease in the number of participants increased the cash rewards.

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.

- A word from our sponsors -

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved

%d bloggers like this: