Sports News Live: Brijbhushan told himself innocent, farmers will do mahapanchayat in support of wrestlers

Farmers will do mahapanchayat on June 4

The farmers’ organization has taken a big decision in support of the wrestlers protesting against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. In fact, on June 4, farmers’ organizations will hold a mahapanchayat giving their support to the wrestlers. Big leaders like RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary, former Governor of Meghalaya Satyapal Malik, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni will participate in this mahapanchayat. Apart from the leaders, the country’s top wrestlers Bajrang Poonia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, who are standing against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and other wrestlers sitting on the dharna will also participate in the mahapanchayat. This Kisan Mahapanchayat will be organized on June 4 at Mundlana in Sonipat.

Brijbhushan Singh told himself innocent

WFI PresidentBrij Bhushan Sharan SinghHas launched a scathing attack on the wrestlers protesting against him. During a public meeting in Barabanki, UP on Wednesday, Brij Bhushan said that ‘I had said that if a single allegation is proved against me, I will hang myself. Even today I stand by the same thing. It’s been 4 months, they want to hang me, but the government is not hanging me, so they (wrestlers) are going to throw their medals in the Ganges. Those who accuse me, Brij Bhushan will not be hanged for throwing a medal in the Ganga. If you have proof, then give it to the court and if the court hangs me, then I accept that.