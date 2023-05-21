Sports talent will be selected and trained at the village level in Bihar; Academy will open in Ara, Chhapra, Siwan, Buxar

In Bihar, village level sports talents will now be selected and trained. In a press conference organized after the conclusion of the two-day Sports Conclave held in the capital, Bihar State Sports Authority Director General Ravindran Sankaran told that a coach development program will be run in collaboration with renowned national coaches to improve the level of training and coaches in Bihar. Through this, physical teachers of the school will be trained and prepared as sports coaches through a three-month course. Due to this the shortage of sports coaches in Bihar will also be removed and their level will also increase.

Academy will open in Ara, Chhapra, Siwan, Buxar

Ravindran Sankaran told that till now more attention was given to Patna based talent search programs but now we will search talent at village level. For this, sports academies will be opened in Ara, Bagaha, Chhapra, Siwan, Bhagalpur, Buxar and work will be done to find and train talent from remote rural areas at the basic level. Renowned Olympian shooter Padmashree Gagan Narang and basketball player Sushri Divya Singh have shown interest in opening sports academy in Bihar.

Efforts will have to be made in collaboration with private companies

Ravindran Sankaran said that all the sports experts who came to the conclave were of the opinion that for the all-round development of sports and players in Bihar, private companies, corporate sector, voluntary organizations and various associations will have to make joint efforts along with the government. Renowned organizations and companies like Is My Trip and Shikhar Dhawan Foundation have decided to extend full cooperation in talent search at the grass root level in Bihar. At the same time, for the Sports Injury Center to be opened in Bihar, the country’s famous Shri Ram Institute of Medical Science and Dr. Vibhu Kalyan Nayak have assured their full cooperation in its establishment.

Detailed discussion on e-sports

Sankaran told that e-sports were also discussed in detail in the conclave. It is fast becoming popular in the world and its possibilities were reviewed in Bihar as well. It will be started after the summer vacation at the school and college level in Bihar. Special attention is being paid to the use of technology in sports. Software has been developed by IIT for identification of talent and potential development of players, which will be used by IITs of Bihar. And the players of Bihar will be trained by NIT

These points were discussed in detail in the conclave

On improving the sports environment in the state

To learn from the best players of the sport and from the best programs and efforts of other states

On increasing the participation and performance of women in sports

Better management and supervision of players

On building better infrastructure at low cost for sports

use of technology in sports

Organizing sports in PPP mode with government and private organizations

On measures to encourage e-sports