Sportscaster Vladimir Pisarevsky dies at 87

Sports commentator Vladimir Pisarevsky died today at the age of 87. This was announced on Saturday, February 18, by his daughter Anastasia, writes TASS.

According to her, everything happened at six in the morning, in the 81st hospital in Moscow. It is worth saying that Pisarevskiy first contracted a coronavirus infection about two weeks ago. The disease seriously weakened the health of a sports commentator. And although there was some improvement in his condition, a week after the onset of the disease, he became worse. Later, an ambulance arrived and diagnosed an ischemic stroke.

Pisarevsky’s daughter reported that her father managed to survive this condition almost without consequences, but unexpectedly there was an intestinal obstruction. The doctors performed an operation on him, but on the same day the sports commentator reached a critical condition and died.

Anastasia said that the farewell to Pisarevsky would most likely take place on the 21st at the Vagankovsky cemetery.

It is worth saying that in the 50s Pisarevsky was a hockey player, playing both in Dynamo and Khimki during his career. Then his life turned out to be connected with commenting on sports competitions. He worked at the radio “Mayak”, and then moved to the radio station “Echo of Moscow”. In 2005, he was awarded the title of Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation.

