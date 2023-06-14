SP’s big action after two dacoities in a month in Siwan, Mufassil police station suspended

The businessmen of Kadam Mor are in panic after two incidents of looting in broad daylight at Baletha Kadam Mor under Mufassil police station area of ​​Siwan. Every day at every turn, the criminals are executing the incident in broad daylight and are absconding from the spot. The police are just watching. On Tuesday morning at 10:17, two masked criminals riding on a white bike, CSP director of Bank of Baroda, Abhishek Kumar Baletha, was going to CSP with money from Garhpatti. That’s why they looted him on the strength of weapons in the crowded market and kept walking. Not only here, on the morning of May 9, at around 10:40 am, the criminals carried out the incident of loot by taking hostage Raj Kumar Soni, son of Sitaram Soni, a gold trader located at Baletha Kadam Mod. In this case, the gold trader had lodged five anonymous FIRs in the local police station.

The police station did not inform the SP about the looting of the CSP worker

SP Shailesh Kumar Sinha suspended Muffsil Police Station President Vinod Kumar Singh. The SP told that Muffsil Police Station President Vinod Kumar Singh was very negligent in his work. Due to which action has been taken. On Tuesday morning, bike-borne criminals looted five lakhs from a CSP worker on the strength of weapons near Baletha Kadam turn. Whose information he did not give to SP Shailesh Kumar Sinha. Not only this, despite such a big incident of looting, the police station chief did not go to the spot. Also, thieves had stolen a Scorpio from the Mufassil police station premises in the past. In which case an explanation was sought from the police station chief. He didn’t give an explanation. In view of all these negligence, SP Sinha has suspended the Mufassil police station.

Criminals executed the incident of robbery on Tuesday

It is said that the incident of two robberies in a month at Kadam Mor has become a matter of much discussion. Both the incidents have happened on Tuesday only, i.e. on 9th May Tuesday and 13th June Tuesday. Not only this, the incident of robbery from a gold trader took place at 10:40. While the incident of robbery from CSP operator took place at 10:17. If both the incidents are looked into, then the culprits of the same gang are responsible for this incident. Because the criminals are aware that at the time when we are carrying out the incident, the police patrol will not be on the side of the turn.

Demand for police post at Kadam turn

People are very upset due to the incidents happening in Baletha Kadam Mor and surrounding areas. The youths are running away by snatching the mobiles of people on the move. So looting is happening on the strength of arms and other incidents are being carried out. Due to which the troubled local people have demanded a police post at the step. People say that if there was a police post at every step of the way, the criminals would not have escaped easily after carrying out the incident. On the other hand, local chief Santosh Kumar Sah says that a police post is necessary here. For this a demand has been made to the concerned senior officer. If the police post is not made, then we will give an application to the DGP.

