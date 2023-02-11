Sri Lanka donates large shipment of Ceylon tea to earthquake-hit Turkey

Azerbaijani rescuers have rescued 50 people from the rubble since the start of work in Turkey February 11, 2023 at 05:34 pm

Sri Lanka’s foreign ministry said the country is donating a large shipment of its Ceylon tea to Turkey, which has been hit by its worst earthquake in decades. This is reported by the publication “MK”.

It is reported that the donation of the Sri Lankans was transferred to the Turkish embassy in the capital of Sri Lanka, the city of Colombo, an official statement was made about this. The amount of tea sent itself is not noted in the message.

Somewhat earlier, the Turkish authorities made a statement that the number of victims of the earthquake is already approaching 22,000 people.