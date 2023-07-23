Sri Lanka suffered a big blow before Asia Cup 2023, star player suddenly announced his retirement

asia cup 2023 It is going to start from 31st August. Before the start of this tournament, defending champion Sri Lanka has got a big blow. Actually, the star batsman of the Sri Lankan team Lahiru Thirimanne Has suddenly announced his retirement from international cricket. Thiramane himself shared this information on social media. The retirement of this Sri Lankan star batsman before the Asia Cup is a big blow for the team. Thirimanne was considered the big match winner of Sri Lanka. At one time he was also considered as the successor of Kumar Sangakkara in the Sri Lankan team. Although he could not take his place.

Thirimanne announced his retirement

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Lahiru Thirimanne announced his retirement by sharing his Instagram post. Thirimanne wrote on the Instagram post that it is a matter of pride for me to play for the country. Thank you for the beautiful memories I have got in the last 13 years. Thank you for your well wishes during my journey. Now we will meet at the next stop. After the announcement of Thirimanne’s retirement, the Sri Lankan fans looked very disappointed. However, with a heavy heart, he wished the star cricketer for his next innings.

Kumar Sangakkara’s supposed successor

Lahiru Thirimanne was considered the successor of the great Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batsman Kumar Sangakkara. Although he could not become the successor of Sangakkara. After a great start in international cricket, Thirimanne could not maintain it continuously, even after having talent, he had to be dropped from the team. Thirimanne last played an international match in the year 2022.

Been out of the team for a long time

Lahiru Thirimanne was running out of the Sri Lankan team for a long time. Thirimanne played his last Test match against India in the year 2022 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Chennai. He was running out for even longer in ODIs. Thirimanne played his last ODI against Pakistan in the year 2019. Talking about T20 International, Thirimanne played his last T20 match against South Africa in the year 2016.

Thirimanne’s international career

In a 13-year-long international career, Lahiru Thirimanne has played 44 Test matches for Sri Lanka. Scored 2088 runs during this. He has scored 3 centuries and 10 half-centuries in Tests. Thirimanne’s best Test score has been 155 not out. Thirimanne has played 127 ODIs for Sri Lanka. During this, he has scored 3194 runs with the help of 4 centuries and 21 half-centuries. His best score in ODIs has been 139. Apart from this, Thirimanne has also played 26 T20 International matches for Sri Lanka. During this he has scored 291 runs. Thirimanne has also done well in first class matches. He has scored 8799 runs with 23 centuries. He has scored 6007 runs in 233 matches of List A. He has scored 7 centuries and 43 half-centuries in this format.

Sri Lanka became the champion last time

Let us tell you that the previous edition of the Asia Cup was named after Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka had defeated Pakistan in the final match in the previous edition. On the other hand, talking about India’s performance, Team India could not perform anything special in the Asia Cup last year. In such a situation, this year the Indian team will make a strong comeback in the Asia Cup to win the title. Let us tell you that before the Asia Cup, the Indian team has gone on West Indies tour. Here Team India has to compete against the Caribbean team in all three formats. At the same time, the Pakistan team has to play a Test series on the tour of Sri Lanka before the Asia Cup. The Asia Cup is also very important considering the preparations for the 2023 World Cup to be held in India. Keeping in mind the World Cup, this time the Asia Cup has been organized in the ODI format.

asia cup full schedule

30 August – Pakistan v Nepal, Multan (Pakistan)

31 August – Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Kandy (Sri Lanka)

2 September – Pakistan v India, Kandy (Sri Lanka)

3 September – Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Lahore (Pakistan)

4 September – India v Nepal, Kandy (Sri Lanka)

5 September – Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Lahore (Pakistan)

super 4

6 September – A1 v B1, Lahore (Pakistan)

9 September – B1 v B2, Colombo (Sri Lanka)

10 September – A1 v A2, Colombo (Sri Lanka)

12 September – A2 v B1, Colombo (Sri Lanka)

14 September – A1 v B1, Colombo (Sri Lanka)

15 September – A1 v B2, Colombo (Sri Lanka)

17 September – Final, Colombo (Sri Lanka)

