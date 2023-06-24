Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor is dating AP Dhillon, Singer composed this special song for the actress

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s darling daughter Khushi is soon all set to make a bang in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies. He is accompanied by Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda in the film. Ever since the teaser of the film was released, fans have been eagerly waiting for it. However, now before the film debut, the news of Starkid’s affair has spread on social media. According to the reports, Khushi is dating Canadian singer AP Dhillon.

The rumors of their relationship started doing the rounds after her name popped up in AP Dhillon’s song True Stories and fans are thrilled with this linkup rumour. Actually dating rumors about Khushi Kapoor started when AP Dhillon used her name in the lyrics of his song, where he mentioned that if you laugh, you look like Khushi Kapoor. He said in Punjabi, “Jadon hasse tan lage tu khushi kapoor”. After which the dating rumors of Khushi Kapoor and AP Dhillon spread like fire.

Commenting on their relationship rumour, a user wrote, “What’s the matter, Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor has grown up, she has also started dating… AP Dhillon is very talented, may both be happy.” Another user wrote, “Promoting for Nepo Kids because his film is coming.” Another user wrote, “Both together will look so cute… These two are superstars, the pairing is amazing”.

About Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor is the younger daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor and Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is her elder sister. Boney revealed in one of his interviews that he was surprised when Khushi told him that she wanted to act. He said that it was because of Janhvi Kapoor that he decided to enter films. The Archies is an OTT release, and has three star kids including Khushi Kapoor, who are going to make a bang in Bollywood.