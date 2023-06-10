SRS Report: The average age of the people of Bihar increased by 16 years in 45 years, the average age of urban men is highest at 72 years

The age of urban male has been found to be maximum in Bihar. Not only this, the average age of urban women among common Biharis is also more than the average age of the state. This has been disclosed in the report of Simple Registration System (SRS). It has also been told in the report that the average age of the people of Bihar has increased by 16 years during 45 years. In the year 1970-75, the average age of the people of Bihar was 52.9 years, which has now increased to 69.5 years during the year 2016-20.

There is no significant difference in the average age of men and women

It has been told in SRS that the average age of the people at the national level is 70 years while that of Bihar is just a little less than that. There is not much difference in the average age of men and women of Bihar. At the national level, the average age of rural people is 68.6 years, while the average age of people in urban areas is 73.2 years. Here in Bihar, the average age of people in rural areas is 69.1 years, while the average age of people in urban areas is 71.9 years. The average age of women in rural areas of Bihar is 68.9 years while that of men is 69.3 years. The average age of people living in urban areas is 71.9. The average age of men in urban area is 72.3 while the average age of women in urban area is 71.3. With time, the average age limit of people is also increasing due to the awareness coming in the health sector and due to socio-economic reasons.

impact of health care

With the national average age, the increased life percentage of the people of Bihar is mainly attributed by the experts to the improvement made in the health services. Director General, Health Services, Dr. Sunil Kumar Jha told that there are many reasons for increasing the age of the people of Bihar. The biggest reason for this is that there is a ban on the causes of death. Earlier a large number of people used to die due to diarrhea and cholera. Apart from this, there was also death due to infectious diseases. Due to the effective vaccination campaign run by the government, such diseases have been brought under control. Along with this, public welfare schemes have been run by the government. This too has had an effect. Along with this, the level of education has increased and health awareness has come among the people.

Increase in the age of people due to effective medicines

Due to new research in the field of medicines and effective medicines, the age of people has also increased. He told that agricultural produce has also increased. The effect of good nutrition can also be seen on age. Apart from this, population control program is being run by the government. There has been a reduction in neonatal and infant mortality due to government initiatives. Along with this, the maternal mortality rate has also decreased. All these have had a widespread effect in the form of an increase in the average age.