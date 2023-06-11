ST bus overturns on Pune-Satara highway, four killed

Mumbai, June 11 (Hindustan Times). An ST bus overturned after colliding with four vehicles on the Pune-Satara highway near Varve village in Pune district on Sunday morning. Four people were killed and 20 passengers were injured in the incident. The Highway Police has admitted the injured to the nearest hospital.

A Pune-bound container was hit from behind by an ST bus near Varve village on the Pune-Satara highway. Due to this the ST bus overturned uncontrollably. At the same time two other vehicles collided with the container and the bus. The Highway Police reached the spot and pulled out the people trapped in the ST bus. Four people died on the spot itself, so the police have sent all four bodies for postmortem. Due to this sudden accident, there was a huge jam on the Pune-Satara highway. The traffic police is working to clear the traffic here.