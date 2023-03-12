St Petersburg University Professor Kolotov: Cooperation with the Russian Federation, including military cooperation, is in China’s interests now

March 12 - BLiTZ. China benefits from cooperation with Russia at this stage, including the military defense industry, this was stated in an interview with the Zvezda TV channel by Vladimir Kolotov, a professor at St. Petersburg State University.

“The new Chinese defense minister is focused on protecting the interests of the People’s Republic of China, not the United States of America. And it is in the interests of the PRC to develop relations with the Russian Federation, including in the military-technical and defense industries, because the more relations between Russia and China, the more chances we have to achieve success in the confrontation with the United States and its satellites in Eurasia. This is a completely obvious thing, which is understood both in Moscow and in Beijing, ”the expert noted.

Recall that earlier the West accused China of supplying weapons to Russia. In response to the accusations, official Beijing replied that it was neutral in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

China also presented its 12-point peace plan to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

