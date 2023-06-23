Stability is necessary in the Indo-Pacific region, dark clouds of conflict due to China: PM Modi

Washington, 23 June (Hindustan). India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed great concern over China’s increasing military activities in the Indo-Pacific region in a joint session of the US Parliament. Indirectly attacking Beijing, he said that the region is strategically important. There is a dark cloud of pressure and confrontation due to China in this region. The stability of the region is one of the major concerns of our partnership.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi, who arrived on a state visit to America, said that the global order is based on the principles of the United Nations Charter, peaceful resolution of disputes and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. India and the US share a vision of a free, independent and inclusive Indo-Pacific linked by safe seas. as defined by international law. where no one dominates.

He said that both the countries envision such a region where all big and small countries can take their decisions freely and fearlessly. Where progress is not buried under the impossible burden of debt. Where connectivity facilities are not to be availed for strategic purposes. Where all countries can achieve prosperity together.

Prime Minister Modi said that our thinking is not based on stopping anyone or keeping anyone separate. Rather, it is about creating a cooperative sector of peace and prosperity. We work with regional institutions and our partners from within and outside the region. Of these, the Quad (Quaternary Security Dialogue) has emerged as a major force for the betterment of the region.

Earlier, in a joint statement issued after talks between Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden, all countries were called upon to respect the rules-based international order.

Prime Minister Modi in his address expressed concern over the war in Ukraine as well as the return of war in Europe. He reiterated – this is not the time for war. This is an era of dialogue and diplomacy. We must all do everything possible to stop the bloodshed and human suffering.