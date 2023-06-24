Staff nurse gang-raped in private medical college in Meerut, victim blackmailing by making bid-accused video

Meerut: The case of gang rape with a nurse has come to light in a private medical college in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The staff nurse has accused two employees of the medical college of raping her. The victim told in her Tahrir that the accused have also made her video and are threatening to make it viral. The victim has reached the SSP office and pleaded for justice. However, on the orders of the SSP, the victim’s case has been registered. The search for the accused has been started.

Female staff nurse raped in Meerut

In fact, the female staff is posted as a nurse in the NCR Medical College of Kharkhoda area of ​​Meerut police station. The woman told that in the college itself, on some pretext, two staff members named Tinku and Harendra called her upstairs. And forcibly gang-raped her. Not only this, those people also made videos from mobiles. By threatening to make this video viral, the accused carried out the rape incident several times in different hotels.

what did sp tell

SP Dehat Kamlesh Bahadur of Meerut told the media that a girl resident of Thana Kharkhoda is a nurse in the medical college. The girl has alleged that two people raped her. At present, the entire matter is being investigated.

Let us tell you that a similar incident had come from Meerut. Where a 17-year-old girl working in Meerut’s court had accused her co-worker of raping her. The girl appeared before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) to record her statement in the matter. After which the police had registered a case against the accused advocate Ramesh Chand Gupta under the POCSO Act.

