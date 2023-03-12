StarHit Clooney danced on the bar: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s stormy wedding party details surfaced

March 12 - BLiTZ. The editors of the online publishing house "StarHit" published a very interesting article, which talks about the juicy moments that took place at the wedding of British Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle.

Photo: IA SM-News

One of the acquaintances of the happy couple spoke about the details of the celebration, which took place in 2018. He noted that after the solemn part of the ceremony, everyone went to a private party, where famous artists were present.

Telegraph: Wallace will not be able to become NATO Secretary General if Britain does not increase military spending March 11, 2023 at 23:54

Among them, the informant singled out the popular actor George Clooney, who became a bartender for the whole evening, and the charismatic Idris Elba, who chose the position of a DJ. Clooney was so captivated by the atmosphere of fun that he performed solo at the bar.