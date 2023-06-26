Starlink vs Jio: Mukesh Ambani and Elon Musk face to face for satellite internet! Whose coin will run?

Starlink vs Jio : Elon Musk wants to launch Starlink in India. He has also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding this. Alan Musk has been continuously engaged for the last few years in trying to bring Starlink’s space satellite based internet service to India. A big challenge before him in India is Reliance Jio. Due to this, a ‘trade war’ can break out in the Indian market between one of the world’s richest men, Elon Musk and Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani. Recently, during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Elon Musk has indicated investment in India, due to which its possibility has increased.

Internet will reach remote villagesElon Musk wants his Starlink to transmit wireless internet to India from satellites orbiting the Earth. However, due to the licensing regime that his group is supporting, he may have to compete with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance. After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York last week, Musk said on June 21 that he wanted to launch Starlink in India. With the help of this service, internet can be reached to remote villages lacking infrastructure.

India opened doors for Tesla? Elon Musk made this gesture after meeting PM Modi

starlink vs jioStarlink wants India to license only the service and not insist on auction of spectrum or airwaves containing the signal. This attitude of Musk matches with Tata, Sunil Bharti Mittal and Amazon. On the other hand, Ambani’s Reliance says that spectrum should be auctioned for providing voice and data services to foreign satellite service providers. Reliance Jio says this is necessary to provide a level playing field to traditional telecom companies, which offer similar services using airwaves bought in government auctions.

Spectrum decision crucial for India’s space-based communication serviceThe spectrum decision is critical for India’s space-based communication service (SS), brokerage CLSA said in a note. The government has auctioned mobile spectrum worth US$77 billion since 2010 and many companies are keen on SS. According to a PTI-language report, CLSA said that many companies including Starlink are keen on Indian SS. The comment states that Amazon, Tata, Bharti Airtel-backed OneWeb and Larsen & Toubro are against the auction, while Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea support the Bharat SS auction.

Jio’s cheapest recharge! Unlimited data-calling in less than Rs 8 for a year