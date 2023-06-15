Start of double decker AC bus from Patna to Tata, know the complete details of fare and timing

Bihar News: Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation has started bus service between Patna and Tata. Passengers going from Patna to Tata are going to be greatly benefited by this. People will be able to travel from Patna to Tata. Because this bus has many specialties. The bus was flagged off from the corporation office. Manager of Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation Abhijit Kumar informed that this new bus has been launched on the demand of passengers as well as tourists.

Total 38 sleeper seats in double decker bus

Manager Abhijeet Kumar said that soon bus service will be started on other routes as well. It is simply special in many ways. First of all, this bus is a double decker. There are total 38 sleeper seats in this bus. To go from the capital Patna to Tata, this bus will open at seven o’clock in the evening near the tourist counter of Kautilya Vihar located in R Block. After this it will reach Tata at 5 in the morning.

Ticket booking will be done from corporation office

To book the lower sleeper, a fare of Rs 1300 will have to be paid. Whereas, for booking the upper sleeper, a fare of Rs 1200 will have to be paid. Currently, passengers traveling from Patna to Tata can book tickets from the corporation office. After this, bus tickets can be booked online soon. At the moment, the passengers are going to benefit a lot from this bus. This new bus is double decker and there are total 38 sleeper seats in this bus.

Published By: Sakshi Shiva

