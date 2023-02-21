START suspension deprives US of ability to inspect Russian missiles – News

February 21, 2023, 21:26 – BLiTZ – News

Military specialist Viktor Litovkin assessed the suspension of the participation of the Russian Federation in the Treaty on Strategic Offensive Arms, which was announced by the head of state Vladimir Putin during his own address to the Federal Assembly. This information was shared by the Moscow 24 portal.

The temporary halt to Russia’s participation in START III entails a temporary waiver by the Russian authorities of their obligations under this agreement, which was signed with the United States in 2010.

He explained that now US inspectors will not have access to Russian nuclear and strategic military facilities, in particular air bases and submarines that carry missiles.

“We will not transmit to them information about the flight paths of our missiles, the technical characteristics of these flights, as we were supposed to,” the military expert said.

Litovkin drew attention to the fact that up to this point, Washington had participated in all activities at strategic military facilities of the Russian Federation, but now it is banned, because the Americans themselves, as practice shows, feel free from obligations to Moscow.

Recall that during his Address to the Federal Assembly, Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of Russia’s participation in the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty (START-3), as well as readiness to conduct nuclear tests in response to such actions by the United States.

Many foreign social media users have endorsed Putin’s statements as rational and condemned US foreign policy forcing Russia to make such decisions. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.