State Bank will raise 50 thousand crore rupees through bonds in the financial year 2023-24

Mumbai / New Delhi, 09 June (HS). State Bank of India (SBI), the largest public sector bank, will raise Rs 50,000 crore from Indian and foreign markets through bonds in the financial year 2023-24. The central board of directors of the bank has approved it.

In the information given to the stock market on Friday, State Bank said that in the current financial year 2023-24, the bank will raise Rs 50 thousand crore from Indian and foreign markets through bonds. The Central Board of Directors of the bank has approved in this regard. SBI said that the board of directors has approved raising funds in rupees or any other convertible currency by issue of bonds.

It is noteworthy that State Bank’s integrated net profit in the fourth quarter of the last financial year 2022-23 (January-March) was Rs 18,094 crore, an increase of about 90 per cent.