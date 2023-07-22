State Congress President met Tejashwi regarding cabinet expansion in Bihar, talks held in closed room

The cabinet of Nitish government will be expanded in Bihar in the next two to four days. In this, there is a possibility of getting two ministers each from RJD and Congress quota. Along with this, there is a possibility of reshuffle in the departments of some ministers from RJD quota. In such a situation, activism is visible among the Congress leaders regarding cabinet expansion. State Congress President Dr. Akhilesh Prasad Singh and Legislature Party leader Dr. Shakeel Ahmed Khan met Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday regarding this. There was a long talk between the leaders of both the parties in a closed room. It is believed that the Congress leaders have put their point in front of Tejashwi Prasad Yadav regarding the participation of Congress in the cabinet.

The market of discussions regarding cabinet expansion is hot

The market for discussions regarding cabinet expansion was hot since Friday. It was discussed that state in-charge Bhakta Charan Das and state president Akhilesh Singh Patna are bringing this issue. In this connection, both the leaders will hold talks with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad on the issue of cabinet expansion. However, the state in-charge returned to Delhi in the afternoon after attending the party’s program at Sadakat Ashram.

Congress President and Legislature Party leader met Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi

Here, in the absence of the state in-charge, Congress President Dr. Akhilesh and Legislature Party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan met Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav at his residence late in the evening. In cabinet expansion, there is talk of including two ministers each from RJD and Congress quota.

Congress MLAs camping in Delhi

There has been a stir among the Congress MLAs regarding the expansion of the state cabinet. About five dozen Congress MLAs and office bearers are camping in Delhi to join Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s cabinet. Congress MLAs have reached Delhi for the second time for the expansion of the Council of Ministers. Party officials of Delhi say that before and after the monsoon session, Congress MLAs are mobilizing in AICC to become ministers in the government. It includes not only the MLAs but also the members of the Legislative Council. However, there is complete doubt among the Congress leaders regarding the name. It is believed that at the last moment, the high command may instruct the state president to hand over the list of names.

Currently two Congress ministers in the cabinet

At present two ministers are included in Nitish Kumar’s cabinet. In this, one minister is from minority quota while the other minister is from scheduled caste quota. The party is considering to include any MLA in the Council of Ministers according to the social equation. Right now there is talk of making ministers from the upper caste quota in the government. However, MLAs from minorities, scheduled castes and extremely backward classes are also involved in this competition.

Congress continued to fight for fishermen: Bhaktcharan Das

On the other hand, in view of the Lok Sabha elections in Sadakat Ashram, the State Congress, engaged in creating roots among the extremely backward society, organized a one-day meeting on behalf of the Bihar State Fishermen Congress Committee. In the meeting, an appeal was made to the fishermen community to vote unitedly in favor of the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections. Party in-charge of Bihar Bhaktcharan Das said that the fishermen community is going through difficult situations. The production of fish is continuously decreasing due to the execution of industrial chemicals in water, due to which the condition of fishermen is becoming pathetic. Congress has been continuously fighting for him, so he should stand with Congress with full force.

I am a pro bono advocate for fishermen: Dr. Akhilesh Prasad Singh

Addressing the meeting of State Fishermen Congress Committee, State President Dr. Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that he considers himself as a free lawyer of fishermen. Along with coming into politics, a strange urge to do something for the fishermen community arose. When he became MLA from Arwal or became MP from East Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. Left no stone unturned for the political empowerment of fishermen. From making him the district president by fighting with the party leadership, he got tickets from two assembly constituencies. The then Congress President Rahul Gandhi established the Fishermen Cell in the Indian National Congress in 2017 for the fishermen community.

Emphasis on strengthening the organization: Armstrong Fernando

All India Congress Committee Fishermen Cell President Armstrong Fernando, who was attending the program as a special guest, emphasized on strengthening the organization. Appealed to the people of fishermen community to unite and vote for Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The program was presided over by Janmotri Mamta Nishad, President of State Congress fishermen cell.