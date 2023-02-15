State Department announces US plans to provide additional support to Ukraine for $9.9 billion

The United States plans to provide Ukraine with additional budgetary support of almost $10 billion. This was announced on Wednesday, February 15, by Daphne Rand, director of the State Department’s Office for Assistance to Other States.

“Working with Congress, in the coming months we plan to provide [еще] $9.9 billion and are ready to assist the government of Ukraine in maintaining its capacity,” she said at a briefing broadcast on the State Department’s YouTube channel.

At the same time, Rand stressed that to date, the United States has allocated $13 billion to support Ukraine.

In addition, she stated that the US administration will continue to seize Russian assets in order to then transfer the confiscated funds to Ukraine.

On February 13, The Washington Post reported that the White House was working on approving a $10 billion budgetary aid to Ukraine. According to the publication, Washington is going to announce a new military aid package next week.

Earlier, on February 7, Congressman Matt Goetz during a meeting of the House of Representatives said that Washington is spending tens of billions of dollars on Ukraine to foment a conflict that does not meet the national interests of the United States. In his opinion, the White House violates its own “red lines” every day, supplying Kyiv with more and more powerful weapons.

On January 20, it was reported that Washington would allocate one of the largest packages of military assistance to Kyiv in the amount of about $2.5 billion.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.

