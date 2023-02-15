February 15, 2023, 20:16 – BLiTZ – News Deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Aleksey Chepa shared information that with the introduction of sanctions measures aimed at the Russian Federation, the economic sphere of Serbia will collapse.

As part of the dialogue with the NSN, he pointed to the fact that the population of the state would not support politicians who followed the lead of the Western powers, rejecting ties with the Russian Federation.

“They offer Serbia to take an anti-Russian position and destroy the relations that have been established between our countries. This will lead to the collapse and loss of one of the main taxpayers in the country, or several, without which the Serbian economy will collapse,” the politician said.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that every Serbian political force that allows itself to attack the Russian Federation will cease to have weight. This is due to the views that develop among local citizens.

Recall that the next restrictions of the European Union, which are designed to slow down the economic sphere of the Russian Federation, can affect the mechanisms that are used to test semiconductors.

The United States of America and a number of other Western powers, journalists report, after the launch of the CBO took steps aimed at reducing the import of semiconductors into the territory of the Russian Federation. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

