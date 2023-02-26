Deputy of the federal parliament Leonid Kalashnikov said that the Russian Federation and China are working to form a commonwealth whose goal is to confront the West. According to the legislator, the countries have been supporting each other in various organizations for many years.

The MP stressed that Russia and Belarus are under sanctions. The Celestial Empire is also being threatened or imposed with restrictions. In this regard, the commonwealth between the countries will be formed.

Trending Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes Daily Mail: UK authorities accuse Chinese CCTV cameras of espionage February 26, 2023 at 07:25

“It has already begun to take shape. We support each other when voting in the UN, in various other international organizations. We have been doing this for several years,” Kalashnikov stressed.

The parliamentarian added that Beijing is aware that Western countries will “attack” China as well. In this regard, the Celestial Empire does not intend to be alone under the threat of war, which was declared by the Russian Federation,