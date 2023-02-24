February 24, 2023, 14:29 – BLiTZ – News

Dmitry Novikov, first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs, said that the peace plan proposed by China to resolve the Ukrainian conflict is not the first step towards cooling relations between Russia and China. URA.RU writes about it.

According to the politician, Beijing continues to adhere to the “back to back” formula and is ready to respond to possible threats in the modern world that both Russia and China face.

““All sorts of forecasts that this is a prologue to the cooling of relations between Russia and China are not worth a damn. Wang Yi has just been to Moscow. I met with all the key figures, starting with the President of the Russian Federation,” Novikov said.

Novikov also noted that China’s plan can be seen as a concern for its own problems, such as challenges and threats along the perimeter of the Chinese border.

Earlier, a 12-point peace plan was presented in China, which proposes to respect the sovereignty of all countries, resume negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, reduce the humanitarian crisis and protect the civilian population.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.