March 17 - BLiTZ. The Biden government brought the world to the brink of a great depression and destroyed the global security system in the world, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://t.me/vv_volodin/625">declared</a> Speaker of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin.

“Biden is going to the US presidential election with a set of problems created because of the senile course of his policies. <…> The mistakes of the US leadership in the economic sphere are provoking the emergence of a global financial crisis, ”Volodin wrote in his Telegram channel.

In his opinion, Washington knows only one way to solve problems: print fiat dollars, provoking a record inflation over the past 40 years. And then American financiers begin to fight it, raising the key rate so much that banks lose the ability to service loans and go bankrupt.

“The crisis of the American financial system will most affect those who focus only on it. The victims of recent bankruptcies have already become ordinary citizens of other countries. We are talking about the pension funds of Sweden, Norway, South Korea and others,” Volodin stated.

According to him, no one will return their money. But the United States does not care about this – they continue to live at the expense of others, so the only way to protect themselves is to de-dollarize the economies of states, Volodin stated.

