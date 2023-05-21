State employees take out torch procession to implement old pension in Aligarh, submit memorandum to PM

Aligarh. In Aligarh, the State Employees Union took out a torch procession regarding the restoration of old pension and handed over a memorandum to the Prime Minister to the City Magistrate. The torch procession was taken out by the central and state employees on Sunday evening from the railway station to the collectorate under the banner of the State Employees Union. Central and state employees of all government departments were involved. Employee leader Uday Raj Singh said that the old pension scheme is being implemented in other states. But not in UP. If the BJP wants to come back to power at the Center then the old pension scheme will have to be implemented.

If the government does not solve the problem then the movement

Officials of the State Employees Union said that for the benefit of the employees, there is a demand for restoration of old pension since 2004, but till date this demand has not been fulfilled by the government. The employees have expressed their anger towards the government by informing about their problems through the memorandum. The office bearers of the State Employees Union have clearly said that if the government does not solve their problems, they will go on the agitation. We will keep getting our words convinced by the government.

Employees united to fulfill the demand

Shiv Kumar, District Minister of the State Employees Joint Council, told that through the torch procession, the UP government and the Government of India have been informed that as in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, the BJP has been jolted. In the same way, in 2024, the Lok Sabha elections will suffer. The employees have demanded implementation of the old pension scheme. Teacher leader Prashant Sharma told that we need the old pension scheme at any cost, if we do not agree, we will take it away.