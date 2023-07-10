State Malmas fair will start on this day with flag hoisting in Rajgir, Peethadhishwar of many pilgrimages, Saint Mahant will be included

Rajgir. With the flag hoisting, the State Malmas Fair to be held in Rajgir from July 18 will begin. After the worship of this Malmas fair (Purushottam month fair) which lasts for one month, the beginning of the fair will be announced with Vedic chanting and conch shell. At the time of flag hoisting, 33 crore deities will be called to visit Rajgir pilgrimage. As soon as the deities come here, Rajgir pilgrimage will go to heaven. During the stay of all the Gods and Goddesses in Rajgir, Manglik rituals like marriage, marriage, mundan, Janeu etc. will not be held anywhere in the month of Purushottam. In this flag hoisting programme, Peethadhishwars of many pilgrimages, Saint Mahants will participate. Sudhir Kumar Upadhyay, spokesperson of the Rajgir-Tapovan Teerth Raksharth Panda Committee, gave this information.

Peethadhishwar of many pilgrimages, Saint Mahant will be involved

Sudhir Kumar Upadhyay said that the preparations for the flag hoisting ceremony are being done with great enthusiasm. He told that the chief guest of the flag hoisting program would be Peethadhishwar Swami Chidanand Ji Maharaj (Falahari Baba) of Simaria Kali Dham. In this program, Jagatguru Vishwakarma Shankaracharya Swami Dilip Yogiraj Ji Maharaj of Prayagraj, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Vivek Muni Ji Maharaj, Magadha Mahamandaleshwar Swami Antaryami Sharan Ji Maharaj, besides religious leaders of Rajgir and nearby religious establishments will participate.

400 invitation cards being printed

Kartik Nath Thakur, President of Deoghar Dharma Rakshini Sabha, Mahesh Pathak, President of All India Tirth Purohit Mahasabha (Mathura) and other organizations and Tirth Purohits, Saint-Mahants will participate in this flag hoisting programme. Apart from these, many ministers, MPs, MLAs and other people’s representatives have also been invited to participate. He informed that 400 invitation letters are being printed by the Panda Committee for the flag hoisting programme.

Rajgir’s Malmas fair decorated like Kumbh Mela, pilgrims will get these special facilities

CM will participate in Saraswati river aarti ceremony

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not participate in the flag hoisting program on the first day of Malmas Mela. He will come to Rajgir on July 19, the second day after the start of the fair. On the same day in the evening, will attend the Aarti ceremony organized on the banks of Saraswati river. Experts say that the Malmas fair can be duly inaugurated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the same day. However, its administrative confirmation has not been done from anywhere.

