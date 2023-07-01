State of emergency in France: loot and arson in malls and banks, more than 900 miscreants arrested

Paris, July 1 (Hindustan). Violence has spiraled out of control in France following the death of a young man in a police shootout. The miscreants looted malls and banks and started firing and arson. A situation of emergency has been created in the country. More than 900 people have been arrested for the violence and disturbances.

Last Tuesday, a 17-year-old youth Nahel was shot dead for breaking traffic rules. After this, the violence that started in the whole country is not taking the name of stopping. The situation has become uncontrollable in many cities including Paris. Thousands of protesters are on the streets. Many buildings have been set on fire. Vehicles have been burnt. This condition is not only of Paris but also of cities hundreds of kilometers away from it.

Emergency like situation has arisen in the country. The government has clearly said that if the situation does not improve, emergency will be declared. This demonstration, which started from Paris on Tuesday, has now spread across the country. The protesters even burnt the police stations. Many vehicles were set on fire. Most of the areas of Paris have been handed over to the fire. Paris, the capital of France, has been burning for the last 72 hours.

An official said that the most violent demonstrations are taking place in French Guiana. Here a police officer came under fire. At the same time, a 54-year-old government employee was shot dead in Cayenne late on Thursday night. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from Cayenne, which obscured the roads.

Miscreants looted an Apple store in broad daylight in the eastern city of Strasbourg. A shopping mall in Paris was vandalized and set on fire. A bank has been burnt down in Nanterre. Police had to release tear gas shells. Police said there were also shots fired and arson and shops looted in Marseille city. Police released tear gas shells and used water cannons to control the protesters. 45,000 policemen have been deployed to control the violence. So far more than 900 people have been arrested in this case. More than 200 police officers have also been injured.