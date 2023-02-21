State of emergency introduced in a seaside village due to lack of water

In the village of Gvozdevo, Khasansky district of Primorye, a state of emergency was introduced. On Monday morning, February 20, an accident occurred on a water carrier. This caused the central water supply to be turned off.

The head of the district, Ivan Stepanov, who arrived at the scene, formed a program of action to eliminate the utility accident. The Khasansky branch of “Primteploenergo” and 21 OPS in the Khasansky district are operating in the work. The village is in a state of emergency.

Specialists must replace about 80 m of the old water conduit, install stop valves. While there is no water supply, water will be delivered to residents, writes Vostokmedia.

The issue is under the control of the regional prosecutor’s office. The supervisory authority launched an investigation into the incident. There has been no cold water since eight o’clock Monday morning for about 300 residents of six apartment buildings and 77 private households.

The prosecutor’s office must assess the fulfillment of the requirements of the law in the maintenance of utility infrastructure facilities and charging fees for the resource, clarifies IA PrimaMedia.

Earlier, on February 17, it was reported that more than 3 thousand residents of the seaside Nakhodka were left without water due to a mass shutdown. As a result of a breakthrough on the main section of the cold water supply network, outages were recorded in the microdistricts of Livadia and Yuzhno-Morskoy.