State session of Kisan Morcha in Patna on June 24, Kisan Mahapadav will be held in November

A meeting of the State Committee of the Revolutionary Farmers Union was held on Sunday at the Patel Seva Sangh Bhawan located at Daroga Rai Path in Patna. In the program, Dr. Darshan Pal discussed in detail the upcoming announcements and programs of the second phase of the ongoing farmers’ movement in the country. He informed that on 26-28 November, for three days, farmers will do Mahapadav in all the capitals of the country including Patna.

Arvind Singh of Patna became the district in-charge

During the meeting, Arvind Singh of Patna, Khushilal Ram of Kishanganj, Prabhat Kumar of Jehanabad, Dinesh Kumar Bhagat of Madhuvani, Rakesh Kumar Singh of Aurangabad, Ashish Narayan of Jamui, Gaya KDK Natarajan, Satish Kumar Singh of Nalanda, Upendra Kumar of Kaimur, Ajit Kumar of Rohtas was made district in-charge.

State convention of Kisan Morcha to be held on June 24

There will be wide participation from the union in the state conference of the United Kisan Morcha to be held at Ravindra Bhavan, Patna on 24th June. On behalf of the union, the national leadership will be involved as press secretary Avtar Singh. During the meeting, emphasis was laid on the demand for restoration of mandi system in the state, it was decided to start agitation for restoration of mandi. A condemnation resolution was passed in protest against all the incidents of state repression like eviction of farmers from their lands in the name of forest-sanctuaries, without compensation and forcibly eviction from their homes and lands in all the projects like highways.

attended the meeting The meeting was chaired and conducted jointly by Bindeshwari Singh, Vedvrat Singh, Manoj Kumar, Subodh Kumar, Vikas Kumar, Chandra Mohan Patel. Member of the National Coordination Committee of United Kisan Morcha and union president Dr. Darshan Pal, Jharkhand spokesperson Arjun Prasad Singh, Punjab general secretary Gurmeet Singh Mahima and UP in-charge Shashikant were also present in the meeting.

