Statement of minor and his father will be recorded in Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh POCSO case, court issues notice

Delhi’s Patiala House Court begins hearing on Delhi Police’s plea to quash POCSO case against former Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Before quashing the POCSO case, the court wants to record the statement of the minor and his father. For this, the court has issued a notice to the complainant and his father to file a reply by August 1.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been accused of intimidation and sexual exploitation by seven women wrestlers, including a minor. The Delhi Police had registered two cases against Singh, in which one case has been registered under the POCSO Act. Later, after investigation, the police did not find any evidence of sexual harassment with the minor and the police demanded the cancellation of the POCSO case from the court.

India’s top wrestlers had opened a front against Brij Bhushan. For many days, under the leadership of Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, many wrestlers demonstrated at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. After this, the Delhi Police registered a case against Singh and started investigation. Although the strike demonstration of the wrestlers is over, but they have said to continue their fight.