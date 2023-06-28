Statements of 3 new witnesses recorded against Tejashwi Yadav, next hearing on July 7

Ahmedabad, 28 June (Hindustan). A hearing was held in the Ahmedabad Metro Court on Wednesday in the matter of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav calling Gujaratis thugs. Statement of 3 new witnesses of this case was recorded on Wednesday. So far statements of 13 witnesses have been recorded in this case. After recording the statements of the witnesses, the court has given a new date of July 7 for the next hearing.

Applicant’s advocate Praful Patel said that the court has given July 7 as the next date in this case. After this statements of some more witnesses will be taken. After this, after one or two dates, a demand will be made before the court to send summons to Tejashwi Yadav under the rule 204 process.

According to 3 new witnesses of the case, after Tejashwi’s statement regarding the fraud made in relation to Gujaratis, people’s business-business has been affected. Tejashwi’s statement has hurt him. The reputation of the people of Gujarat has been tarnished. On March 22, Tejashwi Yadav gave a statement. Haresh Mehta, who lives in Ahmedabad, had filed a complaint against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in the Metro Court under section 499, 500 of the IPC for calling Gujaratis thugs. In the last hearing in this matter, the court along with the private news channel had called for the original video.