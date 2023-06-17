Stephen Marandi’s health deteriorated, admitted to hospital in Odisha, train stopped in emergency while returning from Vellore

Pakur, Ramesh Bhagat. Professor Stephen Marandi, MLA from Maheshpur assembly constituency in Pakur district, has been admitted to Burla Hospital in Sambalpur, Odisha for treatment in emergency on Friday. MLA Stephen Marandi’s health is said to be fine at the moment. During this, his daughter Upasana Marandi is also with him in the hospital. It is being considered to take him to Chennai Apollo for better treatment.

MLA Stephen Marandi was returning from CMC Vellore after getting health checkup

According to the information received, MLA Stephen Marandi had gone to CMC Vellore to get his health checkup done. He was returning to Jharkhand by train on June 15 after getting a health check-up done at CMC Vellore. During this, on June 16, due to cold in the air-conditioned compartment, he started having trouble breathing. Due to sudden deterioration of health, he was landed at Balangir station in Odisha in an emergency. He was taken to Bhim Bhoi Medical College Hospital in Balangir through an ambulance. The team of doctors at the hospital started his quick treatment, but due to continuous drop in his oxygen level, he was admitted to Burla Hospital in Sambalpur.

PA of MLA Stephen Marandi gave information

MLA Stephen Marandi’s PA Mukesh Mandal told that MLA Marandi was returning to Jharkhand by train after getting a health checkup from Vellore CMC. He started having trouble breathing due to the cold in the AC bogie of the train. After which he was taken off the train and admitted to the hospital. At present, his health is fine. It is being considered to take him to Chennai Apollo for better investigation.

