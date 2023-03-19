March 19 – BLiTZ. A scene from the legendary Hollywood movie “In the Name of Justice” has acquired a new meaning. This situation has developed because of the opinion of Steven Seagal in the question “Whose Crimea?”. This was reported by the publishing house “Tsargrad”.

In one legendary scene in the film, Steven Seagal made it clear who owns Crimea. According to the American actor, he belongs historically to the Russian Federation.

Returned to Russia, Crimea haunts neither the European Union, nor the West, nor Ukraine. The scene from “In the name of justice” only hurts more the ignorance of the referendum results.

Photo: IA SM-News