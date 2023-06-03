STF and police get big success in Shahjahanpur, two smugglers arrested with opium worth Rs 1 crore 80 lakh

Shahjahanpur: UP Police has started a campaign against drug peddlers. Meanwhile, in Shahjahanpur, the police has busted a huge smuggling of opium. The police have arrested two smugglers with opium worth more than one crore rupees. According to the information received by the police, the recovered opium is one kg 800 grams.

Police got big success in Shahjahanpur

In fact, on Saturday, Lucknow STF and Shahjahanpur SOG arrested two smugglers with a large quantity of opium in Shahjahanpur. The price of opium in the international market has been said to be Rs 1 crore 80 lakh. Both the teams have recovered cash and a bike from two opium smugglers. At present, the police is interrogating both the smugglers.

Lucknow SOG information was received

Tell that Lucknow SOG had received information about smuggling from the informer. The informer told that opium smugglers are about to go through the National Highway. In such a situation, Lucknow STF started tracking the opium smugglers. After which his location was found in Shahjahanpur. Lucknow STF contacted Shahjahanpur SOG again. Where two bike riders were arrested near the Atsaliya over bridge of Thana Roja area. Both are being questioned.

what did the police say

Police told the media that two international drug smugglers have been caught with the help of UP STF and Shahjahapur police. Whose head is Pradeep who is a resident of Jharkhand. 1.8 kg of opium, whose international price is 1 crore 80 lakhs. They are being asked about the entire supply chain, how and from where smuggling takes place.

